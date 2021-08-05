3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $449,900

Check out this beautiful EXISTING TRUNK BAY Home that backs up to the pond and walking trail of Blackstone Trails. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch, 3 car garage with lookout finished basement features vaulted ceilings with expansive view to the water. The stone fireplace highlights this open concept ranch and is perfect for sitting around on those chilly fall nights. The custom kitchen with corner pantry is a chef's dream. Don't miss the covered patio just off the dinette with view of the water and expansive backyard. Lastly the music room located in the front of the house is perfect for the music lover. It could also be used as an office or craft area. The finished basement is huge and features a massive 18x27 family room plus a finished workout room and two additional bedrooms. Don't forget the large 3-car garage!!!