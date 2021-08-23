Outdoor space galore!! Check out this great house in the quiet small town of Secor. This home sits on 4 lots, and totals almost an acre of land! Enjoy small town living within a short distance of Bloomington-Normal. 3 bedrooms, an updated bathroom, updated flooring, office space, plus a beautiful sunroom. New Septic-2017, new Septic Pump 2019, New Water Heater-2019. Outside there is an over-sized 2 car garage, room to park an RV or Boat, a new storage shed, plus 2 other out buildings, all on a corner lot at the edge of town. So much to offer! Come and check it out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Secor - $109,900
