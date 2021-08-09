 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Secor - $449,900

SO MANY POSSIBILITIES FOR THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME ON ALMOST 6 ACRES! EXTENSIVE KITCHEN REMODEL WITH 8'X 3' ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS, PREP SINK, NEW FLOORING, AND LOTS OF SPACE FOR EATING AND ENTERTAINING. MASTER BATH REMODEL. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. 9' SPRAY FOAM INSULATED FULL BASEMENT WITH PINE SHIP LAP SIDING & FULL BATH READY FOR FINISHING. GEOTHERMAL HVAC. NEW ROOF 2021. 24 X 12 DETATCHED HEATED WORKSHOP. WHOLE HOUSE GENERAC GENERATOR. 36' X 48' 4 STALL BARN W/TACK ROOM IN EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION. COUNTRY SETTING, AND JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO I-74!

