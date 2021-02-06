3 local teams move on in Mathcounts competition CNCopy

NORMAL — A team of students from Chiddix Junior High School won the Bloomington Area Mathcounts competition Feb. 4 at Chiddix.

The team, along with teams from Normal's Metcalf School and Bloomington Junior High School, will advance to state competition March 4 in Lisle.

The top individual was Matthias Culbertson from Thomas Metcalf School in Normal.

Members of the winning team from Chiddix are: Saishashane Bhagavatula, Ved Kommalapati, Suhas Nelaturi and Sri Karnati, under the direction of coach Betsy Myers.

The second-place team members from Metcalf are: Matthias Culbertson, Alicia Han, Rene Mohammadi and Dylan Wagher; their coach is Jennifer Kane.

Third place went to the BJHS team, whose members include Hunter Basola, Hari Kumar Krishnan, Peter Kelly and Alanna Lui. Their coach is Deborah Voorhees.

In addition, the top two students not on a team also will advance to the state competition: Marissa Lanz from Prairie Central Junior High; and Ju-Won Park from Evans Junior High School.

Mathcounts is a national program designed to improve math skills and sustain math interest among middle school students in the U.S.