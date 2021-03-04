3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs spring training Thursday, iancluding Trevor Williams’ lab work and Nico Hoerner’s hot start

2. Kris Bryant still will be used in the outfield.

The addition of Joc Pederson doesn’t mean the end of Kris Bryant playing in the outfield. He gives Cubs manager David Ross another option if he wants to switch things up. Left-handed-hitting Jason Heyward and Joc Pederson, manning the corners next to switch-hitter Ian Happ in center field, can create a more balanced lineup against a right-handed pitcher. Ross could want a different look versus certain lefties.

Ross anticipates playing Bryant in the outfield but didn’t provide insight as to how often. Ross said Thursday that Bryant has told him multiple times he likes moving around the field and is fine playing in the outfield.

“He understands that anything can happen, roster injuries, ... and we’re definitely left-handed heavy in the outfield,” Ross said. “So he understands if there’s a tough matchup that we’ve got other positions that we can fill in the infield from the right side that pushes him to the outfield at times.”

Bryant started four games in left field last year and 117 total in his six-year Cubs career. David Bote could move to third base, whether he’s in a bench role or slides over from his starting spot at second, on days Bryant plays in the outfield.