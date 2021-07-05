3 White Sox pitchers are chosen for the All-Star Game, while the Cubs’ Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel are selected

Liam Hendriks has been one of the most dependable closers in baseball.

It didn't go unnoticed.

Hendriks earned a spot on the American League roster for next week's All-Star Game, one of three Chicago White Sox players announced Sunday by Major League Baseball. He'll be joined by starting pitchers Carlos Rodón and Lance Lynn.

"That's always cool," Hendriks said. "Obviously Lance and Carlos deserve this. They've had outstanding years and I happen to be riding their coattails a little bit. It means a lot to me, not only because it's my second but I'm the first Australian to ever go to two."

The Chicago Cubs had two players — third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel — selected to the National League team.

The pitchers and reserves were picked via "Player Ballot" choices, with the commissioner's office making some selections. All five Sox and Cubs picks were voted in by players.

"It's nice hearing it was the players vote," Hendriks said. "It's nice being noticed by your teammates, and I sometimes think I give off the allure that I'm a little bit of a (jerk) on the mound. To get noticed by some other players, to take away the personality you can exude on the mound and go by straight-up performance, is something special. I'm just honored to be a part of that."

Hendriks is 3-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 37 games. He leads the AL with 21 saves in 24 opportunities and has 53 strikeouts and four walks in 35 innings.

Even with all of the success, Hendriks described his season as a "mixed bag."

"The first couple of weeks weren't great," he said. "I was able to put together a nice little stretch in the middle. The last week has been interesting, kind of fighting mechanics a little bit and trying to get back to where I'm not trying to overdo pitches and overthrow things. Hopefully I can get back to a little bit more of what I was able to do in the middle part of the year.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what I do as long as this team wins. That's all that matters."

Hendriks' first All-Star appearance came in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics. It's also the second All-Star selection for Lynn, whose first came in 2012 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Sox acquired Lynn in an offseason trade with the Texas Rangers. He's 8-3 with a 2.02 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 15 starts. He's second in the AL in ERA and tied for fourth in wins.

Lynn and Rodón could make a case to be the AL starter.

Rodón is an All-Star for the first time. After battling injuries throughout his career, he put it all together in a first half that included a no-hitter April 14 against the Cleveland Indians.

Rodón is 6-3 with a 2.37 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 14 starts. He's third in the AL in ERA and WHIP (0.94) and fourth in strikeouts.

"He's been nothing short of outstanding," Hendriks said.

Hendriks hopes to make an appearance in the July 13 game at Coors Field in Denver — with one request.

"That's a long run in Colorado from the bullpen all the way into the game," he joked. "I'll have to see if someone can meet me on the mound with an oxygen tank."

Cubs manager David Ross brought the team together before their 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday to share the news that Bryant and Kimbrel were chosen. It's the fourth time Bryant will participate in the Midsummer Classic and the eighth for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel has been one of the most dominant closers in baseball this year, posting an 0.59 ERA, 20 saves in 22 chances and a 46.9% strikeout rate in 32 appearances. He thanked his teammates for putting him in position to succeed.

"Making an All-Star Game, it really just means you got off to a great start to the year, and that's what I've done," Kimbrel said. "(Twelve big-league) years is a long time. I've been able to go out there and stay as healthy as I can, and in doing that I've been able to do my job."

Bryant has been the Cubs' most reliable hitter, even through a tough June. He's hitting .272 with a .355 on-base percentage, .866 OPS, 16 home runs, 16 doubles and 42 RBIs in 76 games while playing all over the field.

The timing of Sunday's All-Star announcement and the personal honors contrasts with the Cubs' worst stretch of the season as they head home with a nine-game losing streak.

"(Ross) being a second-year manager but his first time actually getting to go to his All-Star players and announcing that, I thought that was pretty cool," Bryant said. "Trying to look for the silver lining in a lot of the not-so-good moments the past couple weeks. Today, that was one of those moments."

Bryant and Kimbrel have each dealt with varying degrees of adversity in the last year or so, giving this recognition extra meaning. Bryant had the worst season of his career in 2020, while Kimbrel's first year and a half with the Cubs didn't go as expected after signing midseason in 2019.

Now they will represent the Cubs at Coors Field.

"After the last year, I wasn't in a great headspace mentally," Bryant said, "and for me to hit the offseason with a ton of motivation and really wanting to get after it because I know the type of player I am. I know what I bring to the team and what I bring to the city, and it's nice to be recognized, especially after a little bit of a tough season last year."

