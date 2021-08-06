4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,600,000

Live in a gracious style of luxury in this custom built home with impeccable detail! Exquisite amenities throughout. The chef's gourmet kitchen offers specialty Neff cabinetry with underside touch lighting, granite counters, marble tiled heated floors, Stainless Steel appliance package includes Viking oven with two warming areas, additional double oven, wine bar, and stand alone ice maker, server area and island. Opens to the great room with majestic wall of windows looking over your private oasis. The foyer has marble flooring featuring the grand staircase & chandelier is remote controlled. Formal dining with custom window treatments from Italy and specialty glass table will remain. Owner's master en' suite provides two sitting areas, snuggle up warming fireplace with above mounted "invisible" television and coffee bar area too. Master spa offers luxurious whirlpool tub, his & hers vanities, shower with multi jet/rain action heads and inviting sauna & steam room, heated floors. Extravagant master closet, originally designed to be another bedroom. The walk out lower level boasts its own kitchen for entertaining, workout room and state of the art separate theater room with stadium seating and bar area, $25,000 projector w/ 20 year warranty (on the bulb) surround sound with 9 speakers. The magnificent back yard paradise vacation awaits, it has a third kitchen loaded with extras including ice maker that makes wine cork shaped ice cubes, pizza oven, cook top, grill, & wine cooler, ect. Private 42 x 16 shimmering heated in ground pool, multiple level seating areas, hot tub, two cabanas and fire pit that includes flames and waterfall & outdoor speakers. 3 fire pit rings w/ fountains & volcano rock. Relax on the upper level patio area featuring a fireplace & turn around TV. Marvin high performance windows with UV glass and doors throughout. Entire home is zoned & geothermal heat, including garage. Security & sprinkler system. Breathtaking grounds with lush landscaping. Radiates pride of ownership! Relax & Entertain in the comfort of this sought after community.