4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $119,900

Two Story House zoned residential that is currently being used as a two-unit apartment building. The main floor has a 2 bed 1 bath unit. The second floor has a 2 bed 1 bath unit. There is off-street parking and close to Franklin Park and IWU. The upstairs tenant is moving out on Sept 15th. The main floor tenant is month to month. Please call for details on this property. Don't miss out on this great investment property! pROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS