4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Great curb appeal! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with gorgeous woodwork in Dimmitts Grove! Relaxing front porch. Family room has gas fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors. New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom on main level. All appliances stay. 3 bedrooms on main level with full bathroom. Built in linen closet. Additional living area upstairs with bedroom, family room and full bath. Unfinished basement with lots of potential and/or storage. Walking distance to downtown Bloomington. Fenced in yard. New roof in 2010. New a/c 2018. Home is sold as is.