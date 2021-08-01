Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath gem on a quiet street in Bloomington! This 2-story offers all the charm of an older home AND the Bells & Whistles of a new home! The kitchen remodel in 2020 includes ceramic tile flooring, new cabinets, MARBLE counters, tile backsplash, refinished wood flooring and a high-end stainless appliance package! The kitchen also includes a Butler's Pantry with character original to the home! The 2 full bathrooms were also remodeled in 2020 and include top-of-the-line plumbing & light fixtures, tile & one bath even has a BIDET! This home shines brightly through the new windows (all but one new in 2020) and is incredibly efficient due to the new roof & HVAC (new in 2013)! The Master Bedroom is located on the 1st floor and includes one of the beautiful new en suite baths! 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath are located on the 2nd floor. Two laundry hook-ups: One in the basement and one on the 2nd floor. Large parking pad in the rear lends itself to a future garage! Additional updates in 2020 include: Front Porch, Carpet, Water Heater, Whole House Humidifier & Sewer Line from the home to where it connects to the City sewer. 2013 updates include roof/decking, wiring, mechanicals & plumbing. Located across from a Playground!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000
