4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000

Wonderful location, walk to Oakland Elementary School, original wood floors, 1st floor bedroom, screened front porch, nice yard & deck, furnace new in 2006, roof 2007, July 2019 dishwasher and new windows installed on the main floor except in the kitchen; kitchen and some rooms freshly painted; ; utility room & full bath in LL are same room. Personalize to your taste and live on one of the nicest streets in Bloomington.