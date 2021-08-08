Well kept home in historic Dimmitts Grove neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint. 2nd floor master with full bath. Screened porch in backyard with beautiful perennial garden. Enclosed porch in front. Basement dry during storms. Lots of off street parking. Ready to move into.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $149,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.
“I was hoping I would never have to set foot in this building again, but here I am," the former governor said at a court hearing.
The Bloomington-based insurer still is not requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but "encourages all employees, who are able, to consider the potential health benefits of getting vaccinated."