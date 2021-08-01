 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $156,000

Well kept home in historic Dimmitts Grove neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint. 2nd floor master with full bath. Screened porch in backyard with beautiful perennial garden. Enclosed porch in front. Basement dry during storms. Lots of off street parking. Ready to move into.

