4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

Step in to this completely remodeled and absolutely adorable home that is move in ready in desirable Founders Grove! Don't miss out on this 4 bed/1.5 bath home, with 1 bed on main floor. The covered porch is perfect for working, reading, or relaxing and the home sits on a large corner lot, with private deck that has a built in bench, cafe lights, and perfect for hanging out. All new kitchen with butcher block counters, high end LifeProof vinyl floors, new cabinets, hardware, lighting and all brand new Samsung stainless appliances! The huge dining room has a new built in buffet that matches the kitchen for extra storage. Updated lighting throughout. Original hardwood floors on all of main floor except kitchen, all fresh paint, new carpet, new updated electrical panel service, brand new AC, Pella windows, and newer roof. There is a one car attached garage.