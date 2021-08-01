Step in to this completely remodeled and absolutely adorable home that is move in ready in desirable Founders Grove! Don't miss out on this 4 bed/1.5 bath home, with 1 bed on main floor. The covered porch is perfect for working, reading, or relaxing and the home sits on a large corner lot, with private deck that has a built in bench, cafe lights, and perfect for hanging out. All new kitchen with butcher block counters, high end LifeProof vinyl floors, new cabinets, hardware, lighting and all brand new Samsung stainless appliances! The huge dining room has a new built in buffet that matches the kitchen for extra storage. Updated lighting throughout. Original hardwood floors on all of main floor except kitchen, all fresh paint, new carpet, new updated electrical panel service, brand new AC, Pella windows, and newer roof. There is a one car attached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.
Javier Báez’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds was one of the wildest moments yet in this roller coaster season, thanks to lingering hostilities with Reds reliever Amir Garrett.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
Police say Jarrod RK Richmond broke in and stole ice cream. He was arrested over the weekend.
Illinois is issuing new COVID guidelines on mask use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said those vaccinated in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.
"We’re a small business and people know we’re just trying to make it. It's pretty disheartening when someone would go and do that."
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery for striking a police officer in the face, police said.
The felony has a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.