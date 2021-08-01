Need lots of space to make your own? This home has it! Unwind with ease on charming swing on the large covered front porch. You're welcomed inside by a large foyer with hardwoods that leads a spacious front living room. The floor plan has great flow into the dining room with tall ceilings and hardwoods. Off the dining room sits a main floor bathroom with easy access to a full bathroom. The bright kitchen is fully applianced and offers ample counter and cabinet space, including a built-in pantry. You'll see great potential in the two loft areas that rest at the top of the two staircases. The spacious second level also includes three bedrooms, including the master with attached half bath, as well as the updated full bathroom. The full basement has room to grow with a large rec room space with built-in bar and direct access to the back patio. Want more? You'll be blown away by the extra space in the detached 3 car garage. Additional features: large deck for extended entertaining space off the dining room & fenced yard. Convenient location near schools, parks, shops, & more! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $164,900
