4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $194,900

Beautiful 2 story zero lot with many upgrades. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring in the main level family room, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, laundry, & bathrooms, lighting, built in lockers in laundry room. New roof 2011, new A/C 2013, beautiful stone patio 2013. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a custom wine area. Patio has a gas line for gas grill. Just like you see on the TV Makeovers!!! So cute you will want to see it!!!! Get your appointment early!