 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $199,900

Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desirable neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been updated and has Corian countertops. Newer vinyl windows and new blinds recently installed. All appliances remain. Outside you will find a fenced yard, mature trees, and large patio. The detached 2 car garage is oversized and also has a loft. Gutterguards recently installed. Great area and conveniently located.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News