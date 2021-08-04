4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $264,900

This wonderful 2 story home has over 2700 square feet above ground. Triple crown molding and 9 ft. ceilings on main level. Large rooms throughout. French doors from Living Room to Family Room with new gas fireplace 2021 and beautiful built in's surround. Wet bar between Kitchen and Family Room. New solid surface Countertops 2021 in Kitchen with many cabinets, desk area, large center island, Bosch dishwasher and pantry. First floor laundry with sink and newer tiled floor 2020. Master suite w/ walk in closet, 2 sink vanity, tile surround walk in shower and separate tub. 3 nice size bedrooms and updated full bath. Basement with great space for enjoyment w/many updates. Fenced yard, newer Deck, freshly painted garage and floor. HVAC 2017, Gutters 2021, Siding 2021, Roof 2007, New Front, Back door and upstairs large Window 2015 and all stools replaced 2019. Great home in a great neighborhood!!!