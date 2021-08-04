4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,900

Beautiful home with lots of charm! This Bob Rist built home offers 9 feet ceilings on the first floor and all wood or tile flooring, built-in shelving, brick fireplace, crown molding, HUGE eat-in kitchen w/butler's pantry and a closet pantry, island, and skylight. The second floor has 4 bedrooms - The primary bedroom has two closets, one being a walk-in closet and an ensuite with double vanity, separate shower/bath and a skylight. The finish basement has plenty of space that can be used as an exercise room, recreation room, a den, storage area, full bath and a wine cellar! AWESOME fenced backyard with stone patio that offers an outdoor built-in grill, fireplace & hot tub! Home is located near Constitution Trail, parks, soccer/baseball fields, gyms & minutes away from State Farm.