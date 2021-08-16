Spacious Beautiful home, Newer windows, siding is Stone and Concrete Board, Wood floors on most all of main level, two master suites, one on first floor and one on 2nd floor, square footage finished approximately 3474, 2 A/C & 2 Hi-energy furnaces one for each floor, upper roof replaced in 2018, Water heater new in 2019, Washer and dryer new this year, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave new within last 5 years, all new enlarged driveway, newer paint, newer tile in bathrooms, all new light fixtures when owners moved in, jet tub in Master bath, Large walk in closet in MB, Wood Blinds stay, French Doors, Bay Windows and Sliding doors, White Shelves stay in room off Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Family Room/Game Room on Second Floor, Fire pit and bench stay along with play set, aggregate large patio, Mature trees along with a beautiful Magnolia tree, On the edge of the Beautiful Crestwicke Country Club golf course, Super sharp interior.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $289,000
