4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000

BACK ON MARKET!! Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home with a beautiful backyard. Basement is finished with open family room and full bath. The eat-in kitchen has tall cabinets, newer stainless appliances, eat in area & ceramic flooring. Family room is open to living room with hardwood floors, high ceilings & see through fireplace. New HVAC added in 2018. Backsplash and decorative walls added in 2019. Carpet in basement, washer/dryer and water heater replaced in 2016. Wonderful neighborhood and schools.

