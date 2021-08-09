 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000

Beautifully updated 2 story home in highly sought-after Eagle Ridge subdivision. Spacious main level with an added 4 seasons room off the kitchen with skylights and expansive windows for extra natural sunlight and vaulted ceilings. Perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash and updated pendant lighting over massive island. Extra wide staircase leads to 4 upstairs bedrooms each with walk-in closets. Huge master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and sitting area. Enjoy the newly constructed 20'x15' "Trex" composite deck. Partially finished basement with ample storage with built in cabinets. 3.5 car garage gives extra storage and includes built in workshop. NEW 30 YEAR WARRANTED ROOF INSTALLED JULY 2021! Mature shade trees. Walking distance to Northpoint Elementary School and Tipton Park. Truly a must-see home!

