4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,900

Outstanding and well taken care home on cul-de-sac in Eagle Crest! Full Brick Front and you will love this East side location near Eagle Crest Park. Stunning features included, 9' ceilings, Two way Entry Foyer, White Cabinets, Long Island, Quartz Counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, walk in Pantry, crown molding, French doors, jacuzzi, wet bar, professional landscaping and many more!! Awesome updates makes this house complete Move in Ready.. Landscaping (July 2021), A/c (2021), Light Features (2021),Washer and Dryer (2021), Carpet 1st and 2nd Floors (2020), First floor Vinyl flooring (2020), Professional Paint (2020), Master Bath Remolded (2018), Kitchen Remolded (2018), New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances (2018), New Garage Door (2015), Furnace (2015), New Front Gutters (2014), New Pella Exterior Doors and Windows (2011), Roof (2011). You do not want to miss out on this stunning HOME!!

