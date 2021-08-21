 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000

Welcome the "Myra 2.0" Plan to Fox Creek! Enjoy large family room with beautiful fireplace and stone surround, exposed rod stair well accents the family room. The kitchen has large island, SS appliances, quartz counter-tops, tiles backsplash, pantry, and large dinette space. Large main floor laundry room with easy access from master suite. Master suite features massive walk-in closet and you will love the master bath...loads of room in tile shower and vanity top space. 3 Large bedrooms up with oversized 3 car garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.

