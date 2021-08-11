4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,500

Meticulous 1.5 Story home with 1st floor master on a cul-de-sac in Summerfield with main floor laundry! Cozy 4 seasons room at back of home and newer private patio in 2017. Refinished hardwood entry and kitchen flooring in 2017. Kitchen cabinets painted white in 2020 and granite counter tops too! Main floor office, dining room, and 2 story great room with dramatic stair way leading to the loft on 2nd floor. Upstairs boasts another 3 large bedrooms and full bath. Lower level is finished with large open family room, fireplace and built-ins. Carpet replaced in basement in 2017, Furnace and Air new in 2020, Water heater in 2014. Large storage room and extra room for a shop with newer sump pump and water back up. Roof 2013! Only 2nd owner in this wonderful home!!! So close to all the amenities of living and perfect property to start your next chapter!!! You won't be disappointed!!!