Charming all brick home located in prestigious Bloomington Country Club. Beautiful views of the Golf Course overlooking the 17th hole. Main floor features a Large family room and Dining room, Double French doors, Large 4-Seasons Room, Office/Library boasts stunning views of the golf course. Kitchen has additional service area, Corian Countertops and overlooks the Atrium and Deck. Hardwood Flooring throughout the main floor, upstairs bedrooms and hall. Large Master Suite with separate tub/shower and Walk-In closet. Beautiful paved driveway with Tree lined lot and Two entrances. Gorgeously crafted wood-working throughout. Great Lot with mature trees and amazing curb appeal. Great Central location near schools, parks & shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $394,900
