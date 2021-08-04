Tree-lined private lane leads up to 7.18 acres of parklike grounds in SW Blm. In-ground pool with large concrete space to catch the rays! Almost 5,000 sq ft home with cherry kitchen cabinets and large island. Eat-in kitchen space with bar area and sliding door. Walk in pantry (5 X 5). Formal dining room. 2-Story great room with gas fireplace and French doors open to covered back porch. 1st floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and French door to backyard leading to concrete patio--perfect for a hot tub. Master bathroom with dual shower heads, separate tub, and separate vanities & large walk-in closet (12 X 11). 1st floor laundry with additional sink and half bath. 2nd floor features open balcony/catwalk (24 ft across) overlooking great room, 2 bedrooms, vanity space, and full bath with skylight. Central vac. Partially finished basement with bar area (7 X 9), family room (19 X 23), and rec space (17 X 20)- pool table can remain. Additional bonus room in basement (14 X 11), no egress. 2 Storage rooms. Large storage room (18 X18) with built-in shelving and 2nd laundry hook-ups. 2nd storage room 8 X 9. All new carpet on 1st & 2nd floor in 2021. Exterior painted June '21. New furnace installed in Nov. '20. 4th bedroom is a huge loft space (30 X 14) above garage. Could be used as office or play area. Loft has it's own electric heating/cooling system and plumbing hook-ups for half bath. Covered front & back porches. Oversized 2 car garage (23 X 27) with space under the loft stairs (14 X 3.5). Garage easily fits 2 vehicles, golf cart, and pool accessories. Additional detached garage at edge of front property. No backyard neighbors--backs up to corn/beans! Very private but not uncommon to spot many deer! Please do not drive up private lane without your Realtor appt. Agent Interest.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $415,000
