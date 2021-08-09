4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $440,000

A True Masterclass in Crestwicke Country Club! Stunning vaulted/cathedral ceilings enhance this custom Holt build. Natural lighting is central across the main level, livening the living space and eat-in kitchen. Breathtaking and spacious, Master ensuite boasts trey ceiling, double vanity with seating, and walk-in closet. Upper level offers 2-beds and full bath; just completed basement (July '21) with additional bedroom, flex space, family room, bath, and workshop. Experience Country-Chic Living with the sprawling Cedar deck plus patio, gorgeous field view, mature trees, and partial wrap-around porch.