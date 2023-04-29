Spacious 2-story custom built home. Large spacious mud room off the garage. Spacious kitchen with large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and high capacity hood vent. Large island for entertaining. Living room offers a large space with gas fireplace an lots of lighting. Master bedroom includes step ceiling, spacious walk in closet and bathroom with custom tiled shower, free standing tub, and a private toilet area. Additional bedrooms all have walk in closets on second floor. Finished basement with large rec room, bedroom, and full bathroom. The basement also offers plenty of room for storage. Agent Interest.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $549,900
