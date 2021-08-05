Amazing custom home on a beautiful nearly 2 acre lot in Kings Mill Subdivision with lake access! This one of a kind ranch is open and spacious with 10 foot ceilings, tons of windows, and loads of natural light. The attention to detail will wow you with Craftsman accents and trim throughout the home. The main floor features an office/den with built in bookcases, a large living room with gas or woodburning fireplace and tin ceiling, dining room with wood beamed ceiling, and eat-in kitchen with custom amish cabinets and granite countertops. The owners' suite is upscale and generously sized. Down the hall is a huge pantry, locker space/drop zone, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. The screened porch and sprawling composite deck overlook the backyard that has enough space for adding an outbuilding. The finished walk-out lower level has a kitchen, a full bath, family room, and 4th bedroom. There is also plenty of unfinished storage space, a huge hobby or exercise room and a storm shelter. The three car garage has plywood sheeting walls and floor drains. This home is absolutely stunning! Lots of extras including...back up generator, geothermal with zoned temperature control, wood and tile flooring throughout most of the house, well thought out wide doors and hallways, outlets in the exterior soffits, and two sump pumps. Every detail has been covered inside and out and offers so much for luxury living!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,000
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
Ellen Laesch Dalrymple has authored an 85-page book titled "A Laesch Family Story," fed by her own memories as well as diaries kept by her dad, grandmother and great grandfather — and one other thing: a strong desire to help find a cure for ALS.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.
A suburban Chicago woman convicted in a 2007 car crash that killed five teenagers has been released from prison after nearly 12 years, the state's Department of Corrections said.
No labor shortage here. With two women recently giving birth and six others currently pregnant, eight nurses have set a record at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for the most pregnant staffers on the floor at one time.