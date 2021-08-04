4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,500

Fabulous and Stunning in Every Way !! Custom Built 1.5 Story on the Lake in Hawthorne Hills ! This is THE BEST Lot in the Subdivision ! Open Plan, 2 Story Family Room/Great Room with Tremendous View out the Back !! Main Floor Master Bedroom and Bath Suite, See Thru Fireplace between Kitchen and Family room ! 4 Bedrooms/4 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths !! Walk Out Lower Level w/ New Wet Bar and Large area for Entertaining ! Game Room, Bonus Room/Flex Room ! NEW, approximately 1,100 Sq. Ft Deck on the Back of this home w/ the same Sq. Ft. below for Outdoor Entertaining! The lower patio is Luminated and 2 TV Hook Ups ! Gorgeous, Professionally Landscape , Automatic Sprinklers (Water from the Lake). The backyard is situated in total private setting w/ own Boat Dock ( Pergula near Boat Dock does NOT stay with the Home)