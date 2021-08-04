Fabulous and Stunning in Every Way !! Custom Built 1.5 Story on the Lake in Hawthorne Hills ! This is THE BEST Lot in the Subdivision ! Open Plan, 2 Story Family Room/Great Room with Tremendous View out the Back !! Main Floor Master Bedroom and Bath Suite, See Thru Fireplace between Kitchen and Family room ! 4 Bedrooms/4 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths !! Walk Out Lower Level w/ New Wet Bar and Large area for Entertaining ! Game Room, Bonus Room/Flex Room ! NEW, approximately 1,100 Sq. Ft Deck on the Back of this home w/ the same Sq. Ft. below for Outdoor Entertaining! The lower patio is Luminated and 2 TV Hook Ups ! Gorgeous, Professionally Landscape , Automatic Sprinklers (Water from the Lake). The backyard is situated in total private setting w/ own Boat Dock ( Pergula near Boat Dock does NOT stay with the Home)
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,500
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
Ellen Laesch Dalrymple has authored an 85-page book titled "A Laesch Family Story," fed by her own memories as well as diaries kept by her dad, grandmother and great grandfather — and one other thing: a strong desire to help find a cure for ALS.
Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Exelon filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled energy negotiations in Springfield.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.
A suburban Chicago woman convicted in a 2007 car crash that killed five teenagers has been released from prison after nearly 12 years, the state's Department of Corrections said.
No labor shortage here. With two women recently giving birth and six others currently pregnant, eight nurses have set a record at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for the most pregnant staffers on the floor at one time.