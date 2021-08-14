 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $325,000

  • Updated
Beautiful Ranch in Award Winning Tri Valley Schools. The Open floor plan, Split bedroom layout is separated by a Great Room with Vaulted ceiling and a contemporary in-wall fireplace. The Kitchen is the heart of the home and includes granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around for entertaining. Relax in the backyard with Mature evergreen trees that provide privacy from the road in additional to the retractable privacy screen on the covered back porch. The Lower level includes the 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a large unfinished area for storage or could be finished for additional entertaining.

