Beautiful Ranch in Award Winning Tri Valley Schools. The Open floor plan, Split bedroom layout is separated by a Great Room with Vaulted ceiling and a contemporary in-wall fireplace. The Kitchen is the heart of the home and includes granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around for entertaining. Relax in the backyard with Mature evergreen trees that provide privacy from the road in additional to the retractable privacy screen on the covered back porch. The Lower level includes the 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a large unfinished area for storage or could be finished for additional entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $325,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We have multiple prospects that are billions of dollars," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
The Illinois Department of Public Health contacted 22 winners on Thursday from each of the 11 health regions in Illinois.
A Coroner’s Office autopsy identified more than 72 stab wounds on the head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.
A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences
“Of particular significance in considering the seriousness of the offense is the fact that Namoff ran this illegal operation at a college campus,” prosecutors wrote in a memo.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield, authorities said.
A witness said the car ran a red light and merged onto Interstate 74 westbound, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
‘God took the wrong kid.’ Brother of slain officer Ella French speaks about younger sister; second cop fighting for his life
Police, family and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the officer who died as Ella French, a 29-year-old who had worked as a Chicago cop since April 2018. She was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019.