Beautiful Ranch in Award Winning Tri Valley Schools. The Open floor plan, Split bedroom layout is separated by a Great Room with Vaulted ceiling and a contemporary in-wall fireplace. The Kitchen is the heart of the home and includes granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island to gather around for entertaining. Relax in the backyard with Mature evergreen trees that provide privacy from the road in additional to the retractable privacy screen on the covered back porch. The Lower level includes the 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a large unfinished area for storage or could be finished for additional entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
Ellen Laesch Dalrymple has authored an 85-page book titled "A Laesch Family Story," fed by her own memories as well as diaries kept by her dad, grandmother and great grandfather — and one other thing: a strong desire to help find a cure for ALS.
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
“I was hoping I would never have to set foot in this building again, but here I am," the former governor said at a court hearing.