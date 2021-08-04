Sprawling custom built ranch on over 1/2 acre yard w/privacy trees. You'll love the open floor plan with great room that features cathedral ceilings, arched doorways, & gas fireplace. The eat in kitchen has granite counters, tile floor, breakfast bar, pantry, newer sink & faucet, tiled back splash, doors lead to patio and yard, opens to the relaxing 4-seasons room too. The master suite has a separate shower, double sinks, jetted tub, & walk in closet. First floor convenient large utility room. Heated bathroom floor in basement. Wet bar in the basement rec room & theater room. 3-car garage with a second stairway direct to basement. All bedrooms are large with extra large closet space. 2 x 6 construction, hardwood floors.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $400,000
