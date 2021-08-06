Stunning all brick home with 4930 total square footage and lots of upgrades throughout! Fabulous setting nestled in the woods on 3.4 acres AND is in highly rated, Tri-Valley School District. Quality newer custom 8' glass double entry doors opens to a grand wood staircase with iron balusters. New wood flooring in main living area on the main level. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, island/breakfast bar, soapstone/granite counter tops, tile floor, new kitchen gas range, stainless steel appliances. Kt pass-through with custom stained glass windows. Remodeled MBR/large shower, newer cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, heater and granite counters. Lower level has fabulous bar area, beer tap, refrigerator, wine cooler, wine cellar with cork walls, all newer tile flooring in lower level. Fabulous large laundry room with newer cabinetry, sink, W/D, DW, frig, wall oven, storage pantry, granite counters and wood ceiling with recessed lighting. Iron management water system, reverse Osmosis water filter for refrigerator. Basement has 10" concrete walls, has a sump pump but hardly runs because it has gravity floor footing tile drainage to back of home. New large patio with 4 seasons cover, new concrete, new basement exit door and stairway to patio, new deck off of screened in porch, new 1100 gallon Spa, new culvert & concrete driveway, beautiful new 42 x 40 Cleary Bldg with large concrete apron, finished metal heated interior with 15' ceiling, LED florescent lighting, full restroom, large 14' high, 12' wide door to accommodate a Motorhome, so many updates!! New Train A/C for main level and upper level. Update list available.
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $745,000
