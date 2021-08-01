4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $152,500

You will be absolutely amazed! This house was built in 1939 but it has been so well taken care of! This home has over 2000 sq. ft. of finished living space. You will not have a hard time getting away here. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. All really good sized! Huge lot in town as this home sits on .41 acres (3 lots) and is fenced in with an above ground pool and an awesome deck. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house and amazing natural light. The kitchen offers travertine floors and granite overlay counter-tops. You will love everything about this house guaranteed. Furnace (2011), Roof (2017), Water Heater (2019), A/C brand new (April 2021), Radon Mitigated (April 2021). Main bathroom flooring new (June 2021). Not to mention a 2 car garage! The garage has a gas hook-up for heater & extra work space. Basement is partially finished with a family room, bonus room and a rough in for a half bath and plenty of storage space of course. The Foundation is in amazing condition. Roger Rupprecht Concrete and Foundation Repair-2015 brand new walls (poured foundation) on north and south part walls. There is new paneling on the new walls. The outside concrete driveway, front and back decks also installed when new foundation was poured. The Foundation work comes with a transferable warranty. Front and Side doors new in 2019 and back door new in 2017. Basketball hoop was put up in the summer of 2020. Don't miss this chance to own this amazing home in Gridley. Gridley is getting a brand new Junior High School and is 30 minutes from Bloomington-Normal and 25 minutes from Pontiac.