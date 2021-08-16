This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a large family room with a gas fireplace! The home has main floor living that includes 2 bedrooms and the laundry. The master bedroom has a nice full master bathroom. The upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a jetted tub and a kitchen, it use to be rented out and could easily be converted back to a rental space if someone want to do that. There is a separate AC, furnace and water heater for the main level and the upstairs. The deck was just redone within the last year. The roof was done in 2020
4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We have multiple prospects that are billions of dollars," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
State Farm on Friday announced its plans to hire more than 2,500 full-time employees, including more than 700 at its headquarters in Bloomington.
The Illinois Department of Public Health contacted 22 winners on Thursday from each of the 11 health regions in Illinois.
A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences
“Of particular significance in considering the seriousness of the offense is the fact that Namoff ran this illegal operation at a college campus,” prosecutors wrote in a memo.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield, authorities said.
A witness said the car ran a red light and merged onto Interstate 74 westbound, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
Designs for the 16-acre project will be finalized this fall with ground breaking expected next spring.