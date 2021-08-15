Come make this house your home. This home sits on a huge lot in the quiet and peaceful town of Gridley. The huge enclosed porch welcomes you into this home with hardwood throughout. The living room is spacious and is open to the huge formal dining room with classic built-ins. The eat-in kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. The fenced back yard is shaded and perfect for relaxing. There is a huge detached garage with plenty of room for your cars and your toys. Come put your personal touches on this huge home with tons of character. Home being sold "as-is"
4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We have multiple prospects that are billions of dollars," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
The Illinois Department of Public Health contacted 22 winners on Thursday from each of the 11 health regions in Illinois.
A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences
A Coroner’s Office autopsy identified more than 72 stab wounds on the head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.
“Of particular significance in considering the seriousness of the offense is the fact that Namoff ran this illegal operation at a college campus,” prosecutors wrote in a memo.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield, authorities said.
A witness said the car ran a red light and merged onto Interstate 74 westbound, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
State Farm on Friday announced its plans to hire more than 2,500 full-time employees, including more than 700 at its headquarters in Bloomington.