4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $199,900

Newly renovated, gorgeous 4 bedroom home with NO backyard neighbors! Stunning open kitchen boasts new white cabinetry, tile backsplash, quartz countertops with breakfast bar, brand new stainless appliances & built-in coffee/wine bar area! Generous main floor master features huge walk-in closet with designer shelving & ensuite bath including double bowl vanity & incredible tiled shower. Spacious main floor laundry offers sink & custom drop zone lockers with bench seating. Fantastic 5" handscraped hardwood throughout dining & living room areas. Upper level includes 3 additional bedrooms & updated full bath. Walk-out basement features bonus additional family room space, 3rd full bathroom & large storage room. Huge private tree-lined yard is just over half an acre. The main floor kitchen slider opens to the nice-sized deck. The basement walk-out offers a patio on side of the home as well. Newer Roof.