4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $289,000

Two-story colonial-style home built in 2002. Sits on a large, oversized lot with the front-facing a cul-de-sac, and the sideload garage facing a dead-end road. The main floor offers 9' ceilings and was completely remodeled in 2010 with granite countertops, tumbled travertine backsplash, stone accent on the sink wall, 3/4" solid maple hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Three large bedrooms are located upstairs with 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room. The master suite features a double-door entrance, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a private master bath. Newly carpeted, finished basement with daylight windows and an additional large bedroom, walk-in closet, egress window, and full bathroom. The entire house has been newly painted a neutral color! Family-friendly neighborhood with a park, basketball court, and pavilion within walking distance. The backyard offers no backyard neighbors, a tranquil setting that overlooks a pasture and has abundant wildlife. Mature trees and landscaping add to this beautiful, private setting. Don't miss the 34x 45 square ft Two-tiered Trex Transcends decking around a 21' heated above ground swimming pool for the summertime entertaining. New roof in fall of 2015. Oversized 28x24-2 car garage. Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the desirable Wyndhaven Subdivision. This is a must-see!