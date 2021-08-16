4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $375,000

Stunning WALK-OUT RANCH on the cusp of Lake Bloomington! Private setting ~ .85 acres ~ with a beautiful pond view! Extra large living room features gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of custom hickory cabinets, a large island & tile flooring throughout. Master w/ cathedral ceilings, walk in closet & en suite bath w/ double vanity, tub & separate shower! All Bedrooms and both main floor Living Areas are a gorgeous wood laminate. Sprawling finished WALK OUT basement w/ bedroom, full bath & wood fireplace. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage & 1st floor laundry! This home boasts both a Large Screened in Deck and a Great Sized Covered Back Patio . A must see home!