4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $999,995

Luxury... Lifestyle... Lake House Living at its FINEST! Rare Opportunity to purchase "Lakewind" at Lake Bloomington! One-of-a-kind, impeccably designed 5 level triple A-frame impresses w/ no detail overlooked! Regally placed on a HUGE LOT overlooking Lake Bloomington, this gem offers the feel of living in a resort w/ a large SALT WATER POOL (i.e. LOW maintenance), multi-tiered deck, spa, 2 docks, balconies & abundant patio space! An entertainer's dream home with a Chef's kitchen featuring granite counters, ample high-end cabinetry & stainless appliances (including a Sub-Zero Fridge & 6 burner Viking Stove)! Appointed w/ large windows throughout to enjoy the views from every room! 3 season's room features a built-in California kitchen! Sprawling master w/ gas fireplace & spa-like en suite bath that includes a steamer shower, sunken jetted tub, double vanity & tremendous natural light! WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL w/ luxury bar, wine "cellar," media room & more! Pontoon Boat & Runabout Fishing Boat to remain with the home! Ample additional info available upon request.