4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $105,000

Large 4 Bedroom home in Leroy with plenty of updates! 9ft ceiling on the main, with spacious entry, large family, room and newly remodeled bathroom. First floor has original hardwood flooring under laminate. Tons of closets for storage! Insulated 2-Car detached garage. New HVAC in 2010 and new ductwork. New Roof in 2005. Exterior painted in 2020. New Windows will be installed on first floor prior to sale. It is an absolute MUST SEE!

