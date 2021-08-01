 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $130,000

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on 3 lots in LeRoy. This move in ready home features a large yard and some recent updates. Updates include new roof, gutters and deck in 2017, most windows new in 2018, water heater 2020. This house is ready for you to turn it into your home!

