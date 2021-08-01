4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $175,000

Meticulously maintained & character rich 4 bedroom 2-story in LeRoy! With all the charm of an older home & lovely modern updates, this home is sure to delight! Placed beautifully on a HUGE corner lot in a prime location. The sprawling screened in front porch that has been renovated to its original glory and sets the stage for the stunning details within. Amazing features include 9 ft ceilings, spacious rooms, elegant woodwork, sleek quarter sawn/tiger oak hardwood floors, charming oak built-ins, restored oak pocket doors, a beautiful staircase and wainscoting. Enjoy the lush fenced backyard with a deck, 2-car shed, mature trees, abundant landscaping & established gardens. This house also boasts a large 3rd floor attic that is great for storage and offers potential for finishing! The basement offers uncharacteristically tall ceilings for an older home and is divided into 2 rooms- laundry room and storage space. Updates include kitchen, most windows, upstairs bathroom, main floor 1/2 bath, refinished hardwood flooring, new roof 2011 with 50 year shingles, cedar privacy fence 2015, landscaping, high efficiency furnace and /AC. Heated 2 1/2 car garage. A must see home that is priced to sell!