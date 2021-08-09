4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $324,900

MOTIVATED SELLER- Beautiful completely remodeled 2 story, 4 large bedrooms. Unbelievable master with en-suite. Full finished basement. Kitchen is top of the line Knotty Alder cabinets with granite counter tops, free standing island also with granite top. Dlb oven plus 5 burner stove with pot filler. Pantry. All flooring is 3/4 inch solid hardwood various types. Flooring is Brazilian Teak in kitchen and dining room, living room is Brazilian Tiger Wood. Reverse Osmosis for drinking water and ice maker. Double oven, Dove tailed and soft close cabinets. Room for 6 bar stools. Two lazy susans, one with deep well. Close to 93 sq ft of counter space. Crown molding. Granite backsplash in kitchen. Cedar lined closets with custom John Louis closet organizers. All bathroom floors are heated. 2 lighted solar tubes. Master Bedroom has Brazilian Tiger Wood flooring, Free standing vanity will stay. Master bath has both Jets and overhead rain shower head. Master bedroom has electric fireplace and 3 closets. TV will remain. Other 3 bedrooms have oak flooring. Knotty pine ceilings in basement and garage. The newly finished basement has a 2nd full kitchen as well as additional recreation space. Whole house generator. will remain. Roof, windows, vinyl siding, electrical, flooring all replaced 2011. Build in safe can remain. 2nd floor Laundry room is plumbed for sink. 2nd laundry hook up in basement. Tankless water heater. Point of use. Zoned heating/cooling. Dog run. Two decks plus additional deck with outdoor kitchen, Corian counter top . Partially fenced. Patio has electricity and firepit. Concrete pad for boat at rear of lot. Concrete pad for RV is12x50 on right side of house. 2 car attached garage is heated and cooled. Custom built shed. Driveway can hold 6 cars. Snowblower can remain. Hot tub as is. Buyer can chose three rooms (walls only) to have painted colors of their choice.