4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $525,000

Unique Home in Award winning Tri Valley Schools sits on over 6 acres and includes a Barn, Morton building and three additional outbuildings. Character explodes thru all 4,646 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 car garage home, along with hardwood floors and crown molding. The kitchen features two islands, one for prep work and one for cooking, along with an over abundance of cabinets and counter space. The walk in pantry cabinets are floor to ceiling with a counter to keep appliances accessible but out of the way. Dining room sits off the kitchen and is the connecting point to the Den, Entryway and Living room. The wrap around front porch allows for entry thru the beautiful stained glass front door or the etched glass door leading to the living room. Take one of two wood staircases to find the Bedrooms and a Grand Library or Bonus Room. The main bedroom is complete with a wood burning fireplace and sliding door leading to another wrap around balcony. It also includes a walk in closet with laundry chute, large on suite with a jetted tub, separate walk in shower and bidet. Three remaining bedrooms include walk in closets, ample windows, continued hardwood floors and crown molding. The long hallway provides a custom sitting bench or reading nook before reaching the Grand Library/Bonus Room. Multiple chandeliers, custom cabinetry with velvet lined drawers and display cases perfect for books, trophies or medals. This incredible space can transform to wherever your imagination leads.