Unique Home in Award winning Tri Valley Schools sits on over 6 acres and includes a Barn, Morton building and three additional outbuildings. Character explodes thru all 4,646 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 car garage home, along with hardwood floors and crown molding. The kitchen features two islands, one for prep work and one for cooking, along with an over abundance of cabinets and counter space. The walk in pantry cabinets are floor to ceiling with a counter to keep appliances accessible but out of the way. Dining room sits off the kitchen and is the connecting point to the Den, Entryway and Living room. The wrap around front porch allows for entry thru the beautiful stained glass front door or the etched glass door leading to the living room. Take one of two wood staircases to find the Bedrooms and a Grand Library or Bonus Room. The main bedroom is complete with a wood burning fireplace and sliding door leading to another wrap around balcony. It also includes a walk in closet with laundry chute, large on suite with a jetted tub, separate walk in shower and bidet. Three remaining bedrooms include walk in closets, ample windows, continued hardwood floors and crown molding. The long hallway provides a custom sitting bench or reading nook before reaching the Grand Library/Bonus Room. Multiple chandeliers, custom cabinetry with velvet lined drawers and display cases perfect for books, trophies or medals. This incredible space can transform to wherever your imagination leads.
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nelly concert set for Aug. 7 at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal has been canceled.
Javier Báez’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds was one of the wildest moments yet in this roller coaster season, thanks to lingering hostilities with Reds reliever Amir Garrett.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Social services experts say an eight-person encampment on Bloomington's west side is indicative of and a precursor to a flood of homelessness that could sweep across the area after the state's eviction moratorium ends this summer.
Police say Jarrod RK Richmond broke in and stole ice cream. He was arrested over the weekend.
Illinois is issuing new COVID guidelines on mask use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said those vaccinated in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.
"We’re a small business and people know we’re just trying to make it. It's pretty disheartening when someone would go and do that."
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery for striking a police officer in the face, police said.
The felony has a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.