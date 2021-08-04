4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $650,000

Location, Location, Location! Private 1.5 story contemporary custom built home. Features 3 lofts. Mother in law suite with kitchens. Indoor pool and hot tub room. Wood deck wrapped around 3/4 of the home! 12.5 acres. 5 acres of timber. The Mackinaw River runs through the North part of the property! 3 car heated custom garage (Bullock) built. Lexington schools (District 7). MANY new upgrades! $600,000 of improvements made in 2014! Every room has two exits. Interior walls, many rough sawn cedar. All sky lights have been replaced in 2014. 3 new furnaces installed in 2020! All wood floors expect the apartment/mother in law suite. It has tile on the main floor and in the second floor bedroom. Huge family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with masonry smoke chamber that is in working order. Fireplace in the living room is also floor to ceiling stone masonry standard fireplace. Hot tub is for up to 8 persons. Pool has on oxygenator so no chemicals needed! Roof replaced in 2015. The property is being sold AS IS.