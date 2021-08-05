 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $249,900

Previous home was total loss from fire. Their loss is your gain. You can not begin to have this home built in todays market for the price we are asking. Home will be brand new except for foundation and flatwork in garage and basement. Seller has all allowances if you would care to change any finishes. Property also includes existing 2+ stall 30x34 detached garage.

